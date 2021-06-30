Gambia: Two Gambia College Students Seek Financial Assistance to Pay Their Tuition Fees

29 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Two students at the Gambia College are seeking financial assistance in order to pay their tuition fees.

These students, who were enrolled at the Gambia College in 2019 under the School of Agriculture, pursuing a highest diploma in agriculture, are about to sit for their comprehensive examination.

Bassin Njie, one of the students who walked into Foroyaa's Office on Saturday 26th June 2021, said the management of the Gambia College has started sending students out of their classes whilst lessons are ongoing. Njie said she was supposed to pay twenty-four thousand dalasis (D24, 000.00) for the whole two-year program but she is yet to pay anything.

Saidou Sabally, the other student, said he has no support at home and therefore, if his condition remains the same, he will end up living his academic journey. Sabally should also pay D24, 000 but he too, is yet to pay anything.

"I have done my certificate program at the college before going to the highest diploma program and still owe the college on that program because I don't complete the payment of that program too," he said. "The management of the college said I am not going to sit for my examination if I don't pay my tuition fee."

Both students said for over two weeks they have been moving from one office to another seeking assistance from individuals and institutions to no avail.

For assistance, Bassin and Saidou can be reached on the following numbers: 5324806 or 3388590.

Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

