Gambia: Cop26 Regional Ambassador to Engage Gambia On Mitigating Climate Change

Janet Rogan, the COP26 (Conference of the Parties) Regional Ambassador for West Africa, has on Thursday 24th June 2021 visited The Gambia where she is expected to engage the government and stakeholders about ways to mitigate climate change.

Rogan is also expected to engage the government on the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) commitments ahead of the COP26 summit.

"Like in the Gambia, there is the possibility of saltwater making its way to the farmlands which will really affect agriculture. We want to see how we can engage governments on how to mitigate climate change in The Gambia and all over the world at large," she said in a press conference on Friday.

Janet said they also want countries to work on adaptation measures and change the way they deal with the forest trees.

"As the regional Ambassador of Africa, I know sitting in the UK will not help as I will now be able to have first information on some of these issues," he said. "We want to mitigate some of the climate change challenges, especially global warming which is still rising, which we need to bring it down. There is also an increase in desertification which supports soil erosion."

Meanwhile, in her engagement with the press, Janet said her visit to The Gambia is to engage stakeholders on climate change issues in this country and how to mitigate them. While in The Gambia, Janet is expected to meet the Vice President, Minister of environment and some members of the climate CSO.

About Janet:

Janet was appointed as Regional Ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia in March 2021. Janet joined the FÇO (now FCDO) in 1986. She has served in the Far East, the Balkans, the Middle East, and Africa, and has worked with NATO (as UK Political Adviser) and the United Nations (as a UN Resident Coordinator). She has a wide policy, development, and humanitarian experience across post-conflict and fragile states, and in bringing the principles of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and the global Climate Change Agreements together for wider strategic goals, including COP26.