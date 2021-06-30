Zimbabwe: Guards Arrested for Impersonating Cops

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two security guards on charges of impersonating police officers.

The arrest of the two officers follows another separate arrest of a 35-year-old woman who also masqueraded as a police officer and solicited bribes from pirate commuter omnibuses operating in the city.

The woman, Vinate Ncube from Cowdray Park was arrested last week while soliciting for bribes from illegal private kombis operating along 6th Avenue in the city centre.

On 26 June, Mduduzi Dube (31) and Fanuel Ncube (29), employed as security guards at an unnamed security company were also arrested at Centenary Park facing charges of impersonating police officers.

"The complainant was approached by the accused persons and was asked why he was not wearing his (face) mask. One of the accused persons showed the complainant some handcuffs and advised him that he was under arrest for not wearing a mask," Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Abednico Ncube told NewZimbabwe.com.

"The two accused persons then asked the complainant how much money he had, and he offered to give them $100."

The police spokesperson said police officers from the cycle patrol unit arrested the accused after the complainant had narrated his story to them.

"The accused persons were later arrested after failing to identify themselves as police officers. We call upon members of the public to agree to go with arresting officers to the police station to finalise legal processes.

"This will give criminals limited grounds of extorting monies from them. Our police officers deal with cases at the (police) station".