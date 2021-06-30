Gambia Registers 4 New Covid-19 Cases

Those Who Need HelpJune 29, 20The Gambia has over the weekend registered four (4) new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and sixty-nine.

The cases are one male and three females with ages ranging from 24-34 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty-one.

This is the 334th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Currently, two people are in hotel quarantine and thirty-three active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said five hundred and forty-five new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said four tested positive representing a 0.7 % positive test rate.

He said six (6) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while none got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

"Four (4) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy. No new contact has been traced and monitored," he added.