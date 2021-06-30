Gambia Registers 4 New Covid-19 Cases

28 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Those Who Need HelpJune 29, 20The Gambia has over the weekend registered four (4) new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and sixty-nine.

The cases are one male and three females with ages ranging from 24-34 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty-one.

This is the 334th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Currently, two people are in hotel quarantine and thirty-three active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said five hundred and forty-five new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said four tested positive representing a 0.7 % positive test rate.

He said six (6) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while none got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

"Four (4) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy. No new contact has been traced and monitored," he added.

