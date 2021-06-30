Malawi: MP Jiya Takes On Tax Defaulting Politicians and Companies

Lilongwe City Centre parliamentarian Alfred Jiya took advantage of his contribution to the 2021/22 National Budget to accuse fellow politicians and other players in the private sector of frustrating government efforts in revenue collection.

Jiya said tax defaulters are robbing the government of the much-needed resources to build the this nation and improve the socioeconomic livelihoods of its citizens.

"Malawi Revenue Authority has been tasked to collect some cash representing a 28 percent growth rate to finance this budget. This is not an easy task considering the inherent culture of tax non-compliance by MDAs, politicians, private businesses, organizations and among citizens.

"Let us all help build our only nation by making a little contribution by being compliant to paying of taxes. At the same time, we are not ready to continue losing our public funds at MRA due to corrupt tendencies. Let's burn all the deadwood forthwith.

"Having said this let me urge all honourable members to dissect and scrutinize this budget through constructive debate as we all have one common goal - to better the lives of Malawians through economic emancipation of our people and infrastructure development," he said.

He said it is evident that adjustments of the figures to the health, education and agriculture sector allocations have claimed large shares.

"This is a clear signal that the economic outlook is still shaky due to prevalent global Covid-19 restriction measures and let us accept this hard reality by living within our means. It is therefore surprising to see some naysayers and cynics ill advising the government not to borrow and at the same time encouraging the same government to increase allocations to some sectors. It's prudent that the yawning K718.3 Billion deficit to the realistic budget must be filled," he said.

Jiya also bemoaned high and rising public debt ,saying this remains a major concern.

"Luckily, implementation of a number of fiscal consolidation initiatives, including but not limited to enhancement of external resource mobilization; domestic revenue mobilisation; public expenditure efficiency and prioritization will go a long way in addressing this challenge.

"Engagement of external creditors for debt relief as a solution to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the domestic economy ought to be encouraged. It is pleasing to note that the Chakwera led government has a clear exit strategy for these persistent rising public debts and fast tracking of establishment of a public debt retirement Fund which is a good requisite as a turnaround strategy," he said.