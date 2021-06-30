Namibia: Shitembi On the Mend

30 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

PETRUS Shitembi hopes to emerge stronger from his knee injury lay-off. He injured his knee in March during final preparations for the start of the delayed season.

The extended time on the sidelines means the 28 year-old playmaker is yet to feature for Malaysian giants Terengganu after joining the club amid much fanfare from rivals Sabah in January.

The MSL season, which kicked off belatedly in March after being grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is 13 match days old.

Terengganu are presently second, three points off leaders Johor Darul.

Shitembi still harbours hopes of featuring during the home straight of the campaign. The second half of the Super League starts on 3 July next month.

"Still going through the rehab phase. It was a pretty serious one, so it will take a bit of time and I don't want to rush into anything, but all in all, making really good progress," he told The Namibian Sport earlier this week.

Following a short but stellar stint during his MSL debut season at Sabah the year before, Shitembi's signing had the Turtles fan base abuzz with anticipation of the attributes he brings to the side.

He was deemed a revelation for Sabah, waltzing and swaggering his way through opposition lines, while opening defences with his mazy dribbling skills.

Although Shitembi was unable to help them finish higher than 10th in the league, his brilliant form attracted other suitors and assured his departure from Sabah.

Namibia's most-capped player with 75 appearances to date, Shitembi believes he can replicate or better that form.

That is why the club recruited him - to help reboot their fortunes.

Shitembi could still test his mettle in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup tournament which kicked off yesterday

"No, most definitely the same, or as I'm hoping, even stronger," the Brave Warriors vice captain said.

". . . with the programme I'm on, it's really doing me a lot of good. I'm using the time to focus on so many other things that I may have perhaps neglected a little in the past," he said.

"I think the motivation comes from the passion itself. The fact that I can't be out there with the boys doing what I love the most gives me that extra drive to push myself.

"You know, one is used to that lifestyle, and once it's taken away from you, you certainly do feel the void," Shitembi said.

