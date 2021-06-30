Uganda: Thugs Steal CCTV Camera That Recorded Ugandan Minister's Attempted Assassination Attempt

29 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Investigations into the murder of Ugandan cabinet minister Katumba Wamala's daughter and driver appeared to take a complicated twist after theieves reportedly stole CCTV cameras believed to have captured the assailants.

Wamala, a high-ranking military man and civil servant was in the car at the time but survived the assassination attempt he says was directed at him. He needed medical attention to remove some of the bullets from his body.

Meanwhile, Ugandan police say the thugs broke into one of the private facilities that had the CCTV cameras and stolen them.

On June 1, Gen Katumba was attacked along Kisota road by gunmen riding on motorcycles in an assassination attempt that claimed the life of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo.

Following the incident, the joint intelligence committee (JIC) led by Brig Chris Damulira and joint operations' committee (JOC) headed by AIGP Edward Ochom said they were reviewing footage captured by private and public Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the neighbourhood.

However, on Monday Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists that one of the CCTV which was in a school was stolen after thugs broke into the school.

"We appealed for public volunteers for private footage. One of the private footage from one of the schools we were following along Ssebaggala road was stolen. What happened with that camera was that the person responsible didn't have keys at that time and asked us to return the following day. Coincidentally, there are thugs who broke into the school that night and items stolen included the CCTV cameras,"Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He explained the thugs were arrested and some CCTV cameras recovered.

According to Enanga the Police cyber unit is trying to recover the footage from the camera.

