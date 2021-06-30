Zimbabwe: Bogus 'Minister' Denied Bail

TWO men who appeared in court on allegations of duping a Green Success company employee of R138 000 in a car deal with one of them impersonating Deputy Health Minister Dr John Mangwiro, were yesterday denied bail.

Patrick Chirume of Epworth and Edgar Masora of Glen Norah in Harare were denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who said they were sophisticated SUSPECTS who could skip trial.

Mr Mambanje noted that the State had a strong case against the two since there were WhatsApp messages showing communication with the complainant in which one of the suspects claimed to be Dr Mangwiro.

The court also denied the duo bail saying they were strongly linked to the offence as one of them was found in possession of a SIM card bearing numbers registered in the Deputy Minister's name.

Masora and Chirume were not asked to plead to the fraud charges.

Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa, appearing for the State, said on June 16, Mr Munyaradzi Chauraya saw an advertisement where Chirume's brother, Governor Chirume, was claiming to be a car dealer in South Africa.

Chauraya is said to have ordered an Isuzu KB300 which Chirume offered for R138 000 inclusive of driving it to Beitbridge Border Post.

Mr Chauraya accepted the deal and the next day deposited R138 000 into Chirume's South African account held with FNB Bank. Governor Chirume then contacted his brother in Zimbabwe who allegedly brought Masora into the deal.

No vehicle was delivered and Mr Chauraya became suspicious.

Patrick Chirume allegedly took Masora to Mr Chauraya and introduced him as Deputy Health Minister Mangwiro and said his money would be reimbursed in cash. When no cash came through, Mr Chauraya filed a police report.

Police are said to have recovered a line registered in Dr Mangwiro's name from Masora.

The duo is expected back in court on July 13.