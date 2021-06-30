Zimbabwe: Family Loses Us$12 000 in House Raid

A Bulawayo family lost over US$12 200, R4 500 and a pistol belonging to a burial society to three robbers who raided their home on Sunday evening as police continue to urge the public to desist from keeping large amounts of cash in their homes and business premises.

The incident occurred between 5:30pm and 6pm.

The robbers reportedly gained entry through a gate which was not locked before they attacked the family, demanding US$23 000 cash they alleged was inside the house.

The trio later forced some of the occupants into a bedroom where they opened doors to the wardrobe and took the money and a gun before disappearing.

A report was made to the police who are still investigating the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must make use of banking institutions and avoid keeping large sums of cash in their homes or business premises.

"This follows a case of armed robbery which occurred in North End, Bulawayo, on June 27, 2021, where a family lost US$12 242 and R4 500, belonging to a burial society, to robbers."

This year several people have lost cash and valuables to armed robbers who are raiding their homes and premises looking for cash.

Investigations have so far revealed that most of these criminals would be acting on information or a tip off provided to them on individuals and businesspeople with large amounts of cash.

Some of the criminals were arrested while others are still on the run.

During the past few months, police have also been discouraging individuals and the business community from keeping large sums of money at home or in offices.

Recently police have also expressed concern over the increase in armed robberies targeting people either walking on the streets or businesspeople keeping large amounts of cash.

Many criminals masterminding these armed robberies countrywide are suspected to be those recently released from jail on bail pending appeal and have been evading arrest when they break bail conditions by failing to make their scheduled reports to a police station or do not turn up in court.