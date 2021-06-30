Zimbabwe: Hwange Police Recover Elephant Tasks

30 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Sukulwenkosi Dube — Matutu

POLICE in Hwange have arrested four suspects for unlawful possession of 300kg of ivory which they intended to sell.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police twitter page the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux vehicle were found in possession of four elephant tusks.

"On 25 June police in Hwange arrested four suspects in connection with unlawful possession of raw ivory. Detectives received information to the effect that the suspects had 300kgs of ivory which they intended to sell.

"Acting on the information, detectives intercepted the suspects who were using a Toyota Hilux KZTE vehicle at Cross Dete leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of four elephant tusks,".

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X