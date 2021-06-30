Zimbabwe: Gems to Wait a Bit Longer

IT could be some time before the Gems return to competition after the Pent Series in Namibia was put on hold.

The competition had been scheduled for this month but could not take place as the Government, in that country, banned all contact sports, due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Indications were that the event may be held next month.

But, Zimbabwe Netball Association secretary-general, Barbara Rice, said they will have to wait until September, to expect confirmation, from their counterparts, regarding the final position, concerning the tournament.

"They cancelled, and up to now it's on hold. So, we will wait to hear from them. They had said by September they will have the final answer," said Rice.

With the World Cup qualifiers, for the 2023 World Cup scheduled for next year, the technical team would have wanted to have players competing consistently, building up to the matches.

But, the circumstances remain unfavourable and, locally, competition has been on hold, since last year.

The continued inactivity of the team is likely to draw them back and they will have to go an extra mile, when they finally resume training and competing, both at club and national level.

Rice said they were in a difficult situation but remained optimistic they can rise above the challenges, when they finally get the chance to resume activities.

"At the moment it's difficult, we will have to start to build the team again. The fact that there is no activity, it becomes difficult.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But, I know they will make it, we still have talent," said Rice.

Coach Lloyd Makunde yesterday said he is not sure how they will proceed since they had been looking forward to return onto the court.

"Things are tough on our side. I don't know what we will do," said Makunde.

The Pent Series would have given them the competition, they needed, against competitive sides.

But, now, they have to refocus and, hopefully, something positive will come up, before the end of the year.

A few weeks ago, the Gems coach expressed concern, over the long break, without any competition.

"Our plans have all been derailed by this pandemic," said Makunde.

"I had actually identified some tall players but I have not seen them playing, to assess their technical abilities.

"If only the league had started, we would have been able to watch them and see how good they are.

"I also have some players I identified, from the Under-21 side, they are tall.

"But, of late, I have not seen them playing, I wanted to see their progress, considering the competition at that level.

"We wanted to identify more players, decentralise to other provinces but now I can't, it's a difficult situation."