Zimbabweans Paying More Than Necessary for Covid-19 Tests

ZIMBABWEANS are forking out way above what should be logically reasonable, up to over 100% more than their neighbouring South Africans for similar Covid-19 tests.

Laboratories and some private clinics which are importing testing kits at less than US$5 for a thousand units without paying any duty are charging ordinary people as much as US$75 per test.

Test kits such as the Nantong Diagnosis Covid-19 and Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, both in use locally are being imported from China at between one US dollar and US$10 for 1 000 units while testing costs US$50 or more in Harare.

In March 2020, the government through Statutory Instrument 88 of 2020, Customs and Excise (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 101) announced a rebate on all Covid-19 related equipment, specifically bought to fight the virus, while reducing costs for importing and sale of the goods.

"Subject to this section, and subject to such other conditions or restrictions as the Commissioner may in each case determine, a rebate of duty may be granted on essential goods imported for the fight against corona virus disease (Covid-19)," reads the SI.

Operating without proper checks, some laboratories have since found a new cash cow as test results have become a prerequisite for citizens not only to cross the border but to engage in business and sporting activities.

Covid-19 tests have become made mandatory across the world and Zimbabwe is no exception.

Returning residents as well as foreigners are now all required to present COVID test results upon entry. Private companies have, meanwhile, been encouraged to regularly test employees in another bid by government to contain the virus.

At a certain point last year all companies were ordered to operate only after testing all employees.

But asked whether government had mechanisms in place to prevent overpricing, chief coordinator of Covid-19 Task Force in Zimbabwe, Agnes Mahomva said the "nitty-gritties" of whether laboratories were overcharging citizens were below her as she dealt with higher issues.

"You need to talk to the Ministry of Health, they are on the ground with those nitty-gritty details, mine is high level coordination," said Mahomva.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Donald Mujiri could, however, not be drawn into discussing the matter, directing this reporter to different offices instead.

He referred all questions to the National Pharmaceutical of Zimbabwe (NatPharm) and provided a non-existent phone number.

The Anterior Nasal Swab Antigen Rapid Test kits, being used on civil servants, media personnel and security details for free by government institutions including wherever President Emmerson Mnangagwa visits are going for between US$1.50 and US$2.20 per thousand.

The least that Zimbabweans are forking out for a test kit is US$50 at Haematology Centre, Multitech Diagnostics Services and Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, 72% more than their South African counterparts.

Tests at the OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa were, however, going for R850 by April this year.

Lancet Laboratories, with laboratories in the two countries is charging US$60 locally and R230 (US$16.10) for an Antibody test in South Africa, according to their website.

Some supermarkets in South Africa now offer the nasal test at just R230 (US$14).

The most Zimbabweans have been made to pay is US$70.

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) acting director, Rose Mpofu, said government had to act on the pricing model as testing for Covid-19 was now a basic requirement if the fight against Covid-19 was to be won.

"People do complain about the high cost of testing because there are places you cannot go to without having been tested," said Mpofu.

"The cost of testing should come down because it has become a basic need. We are not saying it should come for free but it has to be reasonable taking into account it is now a basic requirement for every consumer.

"We call upon the relevant authorities to try and probe into this situation to ensure that we do not continue to incur these high costs as Zimbabwean citizens."

Mpofu said cases of fake Covid-19 test kits were all emanating from their exorbitant pricing and a deliberate policy to lower the price would go a long way in dealing with the corruption.

Added Mpofu: "If it is so high that it attracts corruption and we have heard of cases where people acquire fake certificates to avoid the cost of testing.

"If it were fairly priced most people would not even attempt to get a fake certificate because it is also for their own good."

Last year April, an Indian High Court unravelled details of a 61% mark-up on US$3 test kits being imported from China.

Over 50 000 had already been supplied with 24 000 set to land.

The high cost of testing has been blamed for the "relatively low" numbers of people being tested daily in Zimbabwe as compared to neighbouring South Africa.

The government is currently making frantic efforts to contain a potential third wave which has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 positive cases with a new high of 519 in the past 21 days to total 3 234 over the three weeks.

The story is published under the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) Investigative Journalism Fund with support from the European Union (EU).