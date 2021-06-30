Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 11 New Cases Tuesday

30 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria has tested 2,300,266 samples since the pandemic started in the country in February 2020

The <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) has confirmed that one person died in the country from the coronavirus complications on Tuesday.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning, noting that Nigeria's fatality toll now stands 2,120.

The disease centre also said that 11 new were recorded on Tuesday across five states, raising the total infections in the country to 167,543.

It noted that both Kaduna and Oyo States recorded three cases each while Plateau and Rivers State also reported two each. Ogun State recorded a single case.

Specifics

The NCDC said Nigeria has tested 2,300,266 samples since the pandemic started in the country in February 2020, and that a total of 163,985 people have recovered after treatment as of Tuesday night.

The agency said the country's active COVID-19 cases are now 1,438.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) the agency in charge of the country's vaccination rollout programme, said about 3.2 million eligible persons have so far received the vaccines.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X