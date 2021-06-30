Nigeria: Before His Re-Arrest, Nnamdi Kanu Prayed for Enemies Downfall

The Nigerian government announced the arrest of Mr Kanu on Tuesday.

On the day he was being arrested and returned to Nigeria, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, prayed for the downfall of his enemies.

Mr Kanu, citing a verse in the Bible, made reference to Psalm 27 on Sunday.

"Day 27 of our Prayers from the Book of Psalms Chapter 27, as divinely mandated.

"Extract: Psalm 27:2 'When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell". Iseeee!!!" he wrote.

The post gathered over 5000 retweets and over 800 comments from his followers.

The tweet was posted on the day Nigeria's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Mr Kanu was arrested.

Speaking at a joint press briefing on Tuesday with the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja, Mr Malami disclosed that international collaborative efforts with security agencies led to Mr Kanu's arrest and repatriation to Nigeria.

Mr Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

The Nigerian government obtained a court order on September 20, 2017, to designate IPOB a terrorist group and to proscribe it.

Reacting to the latest development, IPOB's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the arrest and arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu earlier Tuesday was without his knowledge.

Mr Kanu on his part denied the allegation that his fleeing the country in September 2017 amounts to him jumping bail.

He said he only escaped to safety after the military invaded his house.