Tanzania: Over 600 Youth Benefit From Income Generating Kits

MORE than 605 youth have been provided with income generating startup toolkits worth 613m/- to support services provided for Most Vulnerable Children in Tanzania (MVC).

The tools have been procured by PACT Tanzania through ACHIEVE Project with funding from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The working tools that are intended to support the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government offices (PO-RALG) in the delivery of MVC services include 156 chairs, 57 tables, 1033 steel cabinets and 24 regions and 81 councils implementing PEPFAR supported programmes for orphans and vulnerable children.

Before the procurement of these working tools, ACHIEVE Succeeded to develop a joint plan with PO-RALG, the project is in the last stage to procure additional working tools including 10 laptops, 57 desktop computers, 57 printers/scanners, 1 vehicle and 65 motorbikes all with a total of 472m/- making total of the support for the project in this fiscal year 2021 worth to 1.08bn/-.

Speaking during the handover of working tools, Ilala District Commissioner, Mr Ng'wilabazu Ludigija the funding aims at furthering government priorities in the 2021/22 budget in strengthening the health system to ensure better quality services for the citizens.

He further commended the initiative to development partners like the PACT through USAID funding to help people with skills and tools that will free them from poverty. He urged the beneficiaries to use the tools for intended activities and officials to helpthem access loans and more opportunities.

"As a government, we remain committed to attaining universal health coverage among our purposes, and also urge the 81 councils and government agencies receiving the tools to use them for the intended purpose," he said.

Dc Ludigija also handed over business start-up kits to youth to help them attend vocational training from different training centres under the Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA).

He said through our development vision 2025, as a government they envision the people to be the centre of development that is sustainable coupled with shared growth and inclusion. On his part, USAID Tanzania Mission Director, Mr Andy Karas said both initiatives demonstrate their commitment to support Tanzanian people to access decent work, earn a sustainable income and contribute to the country's economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We remain a committed partner in helping Tanzania build its capacity and promote the resilience of its people system and structures," he said.

PACT Country Director, Tanzania. Ms Marianna Balampama has applauded the cooperation from PO-RALG, the Department of Health, Nutrition and Social Welfare in managing the public service.

USAID Kikazi Kipya is five years (2016-2021) USAID/ PEPFAR funded projects that are enabling Tanzania orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) young people affected by HIV and their caregivers, health m nutrition, education, protection, livelihoods and psycho-social well-being of the household members.

To achieve the goal of ensuring children and youth thrive and survive through sustainable improvement in health and social well-being, KIKAZI Kipya collaborates with civil society organizations (CSOs), the Tanzania government across all levels, local communities and other stakeholders.