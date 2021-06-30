Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Case Deferred

The matter in which estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, is being charged with money laundering and attempted murder, was yesterday deferred to September 30.

This came out when she appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje this week. Mubaiwa once applied for refusal for further remand on the charges arguing that it was over 15 months of her attending court, with the State failing to complete investigations into her matter. She said the State had promised to complete investigations within a month into her arrest, but had failed.

Through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa argued that the State was aware of the complexity of extra-territorial investigations when they made a one month promise. She made the application after the State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa applied for a postponement of the matter to allow police to complete investigations into the matter. Mrs Mushayabasa told the court that there were extra-territorial investigations which needed to be carried out in South Africa.