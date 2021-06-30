Zimbabwe: Govt Avails Land for Masvingo Dumpsite

30 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

George Maponga — Masvingo Bureau

Masvingo will finally have a new dumpsite after the Government allocated council 12 hectares of land at Cambria Farm on the western fringes of the country's oldest town.

Work on the development of a new landfill site has already started in a move expected to appease residents who have for a long time, been complaining over the bad state of the dumpsite in Runyararo West.

Runyararo residents have been affected by bad smell, flies and black smoke from burning tyres and garbage at the old dumpsite and have expressed fear that they might contract diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea.

Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa thanked the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira for helping them secure land for a new dumpsite.

Eng Mukaratirwa said work on the new landfill was already in motion.

"We got assistance from the Minister of State's office which enabled us to acquire a new landfill at Cambria Farm.

"The new site covers 12 hectares and we are very grateful to Government for the assistance."

"As we speak, work is already ongoing at the new dumpsite and this will go a long way in ending the problem of flies, bad smell and smoke that has been haunting residents in Runyararo and Victoria Ranch."

Eng Mukaratirwa said the new landfill would be ready for use at the beginning of November, marking a new era in the city's garbage disposal system.

Work on the new landfill comes after council has been praised by residents for improvement in refuse collection.

Council has beefed up its garbage collection fleet as it strives to improve cleanliness and help Masvingo regain its status as one of the cleanest towns in Zimbabwe.

The old dumpsite has been in use since independence and is now a major source of pollution, causing an outcry from residents.

Vagrants periodically burn garbage causing smoke which sometimes envelopes Runyararo and Victoria Ranch suburbs.

