Zimbabwe: 10 000 Housing Units Plan Gets Approval

AT least 10 000 housing units and a building technology plant are set to be constructed under a partnership between the Zimbabwean Government and Shelter Afrique, a pan African finance institution that exclusively supports the development of housing and real estate.

Cabinet has since approved the plan and Zimbabwe has been elected vice chair of Shelter Afrique Bureau and is set to host the next symposium.

This was said yesterday by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during the 21st post-Cabinet briefing.

She said National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe had reported that the 40th annual general meeting and Symposium of Shelter Afrique was held from 20 to 25 June 2021 in Yaounde, Cameroon where Zimbabwe was elected as the 1st vice chairperson of the Shelter Afrique Bureau and will host the 41st AGM and Symposium.

"Cabinet approved Shelter Afrique's pledged to invest in Zimbabwe through funding mixed housing construction ranging from 3 000 to 10 000 units; establishing a building technology plant with a proposed shareholding of 51/49 for Shelter Afrique and Government of Zimbabwe respectively and establishing a regional office for the SADC region in Harare. Government will provide the requisite land," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

A partnership of 44 African governments, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re), Shelter Afrique builds strategic partnerships and offers a host of products and related services to support the efficient delivery of affordable housing and commercial real estate.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had also been advised by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka that grain delivery to Grain Marketing Board coupled with tobacco deliveries to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board continue to rise significantly.

An update on winter wheat was also given.

"Cabinet advises that of the 85 000 hectares planned for wheat, 62 879 hectares have been planted for the Presidential, National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Schemes/Command,CBZ Agro-Yield and Private Sector Schemes.

"Plantings are 53 percent above what was planted last year," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The nation is informed that a total of 296 443 tonnes of maize an increase of 306 percent, 29 205 tonnes of traditional grains, an increase of 1 184 percent and 10 198 tonnes of soya beans, an increase of 866 percent have been delivered to date to the Grain Marketing Board. The increase of which is a marked improvement from 2020 deliveries."

On tobacco marketing, Cabinet was advised that cumulative sales of 170 866 919 kg were realised this year valued at US$468 926 709, 19 percent above last year.

"This was due to the prices which were 13 percent firmer than last year and delivery of better quality of the tobacco.

"Of the reported 277 cases of illegal sales of tobacco, there have been 144 convictions to date.

"Total tobacco export shipments have reached 65 474 million kg (to over 50 destinations) as at 25 June 2021, 94 percent of tobacco had been sold under contract and six percent under auction. To date, decentralised selling points have handled 43 percent of the tobacco."

Cabinet was also briefed on Zimbabwe's participation on the Dubai Expo 2020 where Zimbabwe pavilion will be the country's main showcase.

"The pavilion is structured in four main Zones: Our Heritage, Our Land of Abundant Opportunities, Our Human Capital base and Our Future," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The private sector is encouraged to profile its investment projects, develop robust digital marketing platforms for sourcing partnerships and enhancing product and service visibility."