Zimbabwe: Council Demolishes Home Industries

Harare City Council yesterday demolished part of the famous Glen View 8 home industries complex where some traders had illegally set up shop as it continued to raze down structures.

Council also pulled down structures illegally erected at all shopping centres in Glen View under a campaign aimed at bringing sanity to the city.

In line with achieving Vision 2030, the Government sanctioned local authorities to demolish illegal business structures dotted around their jurisdictions, most of which had become havens of illicit deals as well as tax and rates evasion.

While the ruling Zanu PF party and later the Government, this week ordered a stop to the demolition of houses in areas such as Melfort in Goromonzi district, the demolition of illegal business structures is continuing in urban areas.

Speaking on Zimpapers radio station, StarFM on Monday night, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the Government supported the ruling Zanu PF's position that the country would never achieve an upper middle income society in lawless urban areas.

"Government is saying we cannot continue to just look at chaos in our cities if we want investment to come; if we want to reach vision 2030," he said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the clearance of Glen View 8 complex was a welcome move.

"We were clearing the road to allow the easy movement of vehicles and to reduce congestion at the busy market place.

"Where people have been given notices, they should do the honourable and move off on their own," he said.

It was a hive of activity in Glen View suburbs as the municipal police spent the better part of the day demolishing shacks starting with those that were properly fenced occupying the best part of the main Glen View 8 furniture complex.

The road servitude was clear of shacks with the only hordes of people thronging the streets to witness the council bulldozers razing down their structures.

Police in a few instances were having a torrid time dispersing the crowds that were close by the council bulldozers.

Children were also observed collecting broken planks for firewood.

A stone's throw away from the furniture market the council demolished a container that was being used to sell cement.

The owner who failed to heed a warning by the council to voluntarily remove his wares was left counting losses as a container was destroyed while the goods including cement were confiscated.

Other people were at last minute hiring cranes to collect their containers as some were being confiscated.

Along the Willowvale Road and Glen View 1, 2, 3 and 4 areas it was almost a similar situation as brick moulding, tyre mending, gas filling traders and tuckshops were all demolished.

Tuckshops that were built inside residential places were also knocked down, but almost all of them were demolished after the owners had voluntarily removed their wares.

A trader at Glen View 8 complex, Mr Tinashe Kamunda said they had no one to blame as they failed to heed to a clear directive to vacate.

"We were advised in advance to vacate but we were only hoping that we may be spared," he said.

Another trader, Mr Maxwell Makendo said the council should allocate them new proper spaces from where to trade.

"We fully respect their decision to remove us that is why no one objected. Our plea is to be allocated new sites as carpentry is my only source of livelihood," he said.

A Glen View 3 resident, Mrs Angelina Tamura hailed the exercise for bringing sanity to the area.

"The Glen View 8 area had become an eyesore due to these shacks all over. The area was also a menace because people were competing for customers," he said.