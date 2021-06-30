Zimbabwe: Munyati Backs Musona's Saudi Move

ACES Youth Academy director, Nigel Munyati, has hailed one of the nursery's biggest products, Knowledge Musona, after the Warriors captain joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai on Monday.

Munyati, the man who unearthed the forward before facilitating his first professional move to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, believes Musona has made the right decision.

"I am not aware of the figures involved, but I am fully behind his (Musona) move. The best thing that a player can yearn for is game-time," said Munyati.

"If you look at Musona's age, you can easily tell that he now has to look into his post-football future.

"He still has what it takes and he will be up there for a couple of years, but they are not many.

"He definitely has to look into the future as well, I know he is mature, and has made the best decision that helps his career and well-being, as well.

"This is a critical stage in one's career, at 31, you ought to make informed decisions.

"One should be considering their future, both from a playing point of view, to administration. I know he is good at making informed decisions and I am very happy for him."

After impressing in his maiden season at Chiefs, a lot was expected from the Norton-born forward, especially after he signed Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim in 2011.

He struggle to break into the team and was loaned to Augsburg and Chiefs before he moved to Belgium to join KV Oostende.

He played for Anderlecht, KAS Eupen and KSC Lokeren in Belgium.

And, on Monday, Anderlecht, who were his parent club, confirmed his move to Saudi Arabia.

"Knowledge Musona has joined Al-Tai Football Club. The RSCA wishes him every success in the rest of his career in Saudi Arabia," the club wrote.

Musona's move comes right after another Warriors tar, Teenage Hadebe, moved from Turkish top-flight side, Yeni Malatyaspor, to Dynamo Houston in the Major Soccer League in the United States.

Meanwhile, former Warriors captain Willard Katsande and his Zimbabwean colleague, Khama Billiat, will know their fate at Kaizer Chiefs today when their contracts run out.

It's likely both will have their contracts renewed.

Chiefs have the option of first refusal when it comes to Billiat's deal.