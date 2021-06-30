Eritrea: Don Bosco' Technical School Graduates Students

Asmara, 29 June 2021- 'Don Bosco' Technical School in Dekemhare graduated 327 students in certificates.

The students graduated in eight fields of study including Auto-Mechanics, Metal Works, Electricity, Wood Works, Electronics, Construction, and Survey.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Measho Gebretensae, from the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to play due part in the nation-building process with the skill and knowledge they gained.

The administrator of the Dekemhare sub-zone, Mr. Yemane Abera, also called on the graduates to develop the knowledge they gained through practice.

The graduates on their part, commending for the training opportunity they were provided, expressed conviction to live up to the expectations.

According to a document from the school, 'Don Bosco' Technical School that has been established in 1998 has until 2019 graduated 2,430 students.