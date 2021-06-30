South Africa: SA Unemployment Bloodbath - More Than 500,000 Jobs Lost in One Year

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Renewed lockdown Level 4 restrictions will rub salt into this festering wound on South Africa's body politic.

The latest Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) shows that the total number of people employed in South Africa fell by more than 500,000 between March 2020 and March of this year.

The figures were released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday and like all employment figures of late, they are as shocking as they are concerning.

Compared with the previous quarter or the last three months of 2020, the data do not look nearly so grim, with total employment decreasing by only 9,000. There are often seasonal factors to explain this state of affairs as there is an uptick in temporary employment in December in the retail or leisure sectors of the economy which tapers off when the Christmas holidays come to an end.

But total employment down by 522,000, or 5.4%, on a year-on-year basis, is a figure that underscores the true nature of this crisis. Full-time employment over the same period fell by 599,000 or 6.5%. And renewed lockdown Level 4 restrictions will rub salt into this festering wound on South Africa's body politic.

"The year-on-year decrease tells us a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X