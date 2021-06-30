South Africa: SA Unemployment Bloodbath - More Than 500,000 Jobs Lost in One Year

analysis

Renewed lockdown Level 4 restrictions will rub salt into this festering wound on South Africa's body politic.

The latest Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) shows that the total number of people employed in South Africa fell by more than 500,000 between March 2020 and March of this year.

The figures were released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday and like all employment figures of late, they are as shocking as they are concerning.

Compared with the previous quarter or the last three months of 2020, the data do not look nearly so grim, with total employment decreasing by only 9,000. There are often seasonal factors to explain this state of affairs as there is an uptick in temporary employment in December in the retail or leisure sectors of the economy which tapers off when the Christmas holidays come to an end.

But total employment down by 522,000, or 5.4%, on a year-on-year basis, is a figure that underscores the true nature of this crisis. Full-time employment over the same period fell by 599,000 or 6.5%. And renewed lockdown Level 4 restrictions will rub salt into this festering wound on South Africa's body politic.

"The year-on-year decrease tells us a...