Libya: Tunisia-Libya - Eddoukh Calls for Harmonising Regulatory and Institutional Frameworks of Investment

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Public Works, Housing and Infrastructure Kamel Eddoukh called, on Tuesday in Tripoli, Tunisian and Libyan partners to set up a common protocol to harmonise the regulatory and institutional frameworks governing investment and remove obstacles faced by investors in both countries.

Speaking at a workshop on "The role of engineering and consulting firms in the success of major projects", held as part of the 4th Libya Construction Expo held in Tripoli, from June 28 to July 1, 2021, the minister invited officials of both countries to put in place long-term strategic plans with clear national, regional and international scope, to boost cooperation between the two countries.

Eddoukh also indicated that his department puts at the disposal of Libyan partners the experience of nearly 400 engineering firms, 2,800 architects and 160 surveyors, all willing to work in joint projects.

For his part, Tunisian ambassador in Tripoli, Lassaad Lajili, affirmed the need for the two countries to create a common fabric of engineering offices, companies and expertise to conquer together the African markets.

Taking part in the debate, CEO of the Housing Estate Agency (AFH), Mohamed El Khames Laâbidi exposed the experience of this national company rich of 47 years of activity in the fields of land planning and real estate development. He also said that the Agency is planning to extend its activity beyond the national borders, hoping that Libya will be its first destination.

The experiences of the Agency of Rehabilitation and Urban Renovation (ARRU) and of the Company of Studies and Development of the Northern Coasts of the City of Sfax (SEACNVS) were also exposed by their respective managers.

President of the Libyan Union of Engineering Professions, Said Bidallah Darssi, indicated that "the creation of cooperation and employment opportunities inevitably passes through major construction and infrastructure projects that give the engineering professions the role that they deserve".

Libyan engineer Mohamed Beit Afia called on the Libyans to benefit from Tunisian experiences in the fight against marine pollution, the environment and urban planning.

Other speakers proposed to establish twinning between Tunisian and Libyan municipalities to prepare the ground for joint infrastructure projects and promote the exchange of expertise.

The "Libya Construction Expo" is held from June 28 to July 1, 2021, in Tripoli, by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (CCIS) in collaboration with the Tripoli International Fair.