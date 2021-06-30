Tunisia-Libya - Developing Together Industries Likely to Conquer African Markets - Libyan Minister of Industry

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-Libyan partnerships launched during the various events and economic cooperation programmes aim not only at boosting bilateral trade but also at developing industries likely to conquer African markets, Libyan Industry Minister Ahmed Abu Hissa told the press on Tuesday.

Visiting one of the Tunisian stands at the 4th Libya Construction Expo held in Tripoli, from June 28 to July 1, 2021, in the company of Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development, Mohamed Bousaïd, Abou Hissa announced the launch of preparations for the organisation of an exhibition of Libyan industries in Tunisia, in August 2021.

He recalled that during his last visit to Tunisia, he had learned about the value of Tunisian industries, as well as their competitiveness at the internal and external levels. "We have the ambition to transfer this experience to Libya, a country that needs to develop and rebuild, especially in the regions destroyed by the war, hence the need to establish a partnership with Tunisia, known for its industries and the quality of its products which enjoys an important place with the Libyan consumer.

He said he has begun with his Tunisian counterpart, the implementation of what was agreed between both Libyan and Tunisian heads of government, during their meeting in Tripoli in May 2021.

Mohamed Bousaïd, in turn, stressed that the events that bring together professionals from both countries, aim at establishing an effective partnership and complementarity between the two countries.