Tunisia-Libya - Developing Together Industries Likely to Conquer African Markets - Libyan Minister of Industry

29 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-Libyan partnerships launched during the various events and economic cooperation programmes aim not only at boosting bilateral trade but also at developing industries likely to conquer African markets, Libyan Industry Minister Ahmed Abu Hissa told the press on Tuesday.

Visiting one of the Tunisian stands at the 4th Libya Construction Expo held in Tripoli, from June 28 to July 1, 2021, in the company of Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development, Mohamed Bousaïd, Abou Hissa announced the launch of preparations for the organisation of an exhibition of Libyan industries in Tunisia, in August 2021.

He recalled that during his last visit to Tunisia, he had learned about the value of Tunisian industries, as well as their competitiveness at the internal and external levels. "We have the ambition to transfer this experience to Libya, a country that needs to develop and rebuild, especially in the regions destroyed by the war, hence the need to establish a partnership with Tunisia, known for its industries and the quality of its products which enjoys an important place with the Libyan consumer.

He said he has begun with his Tunisian counterpart, the implementation of what was agreed between both Libyan and Tunisian heads of government, during their meeting in Tripoli in May 2021.

Mohamed Bousaïd, in turn, stressed that the events that bring together professionals from both countries, aim at establishing an effective partnership and complementarity between the two countries.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X