Namibia: Psemas Members to Receive SMS Notifications in Move Aimed to Curb Fraud

29 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Finance together with Methealth Namibia Administrators this week announced the introduction of SMS notifications for the Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS).

The new technique of notification is part of the on-going PSEMAS Reforms, aimed at curbing possible fraud, protecting member benefits and to improve communication between members, healthcare service providers and the administrator, the Ministry of Finance spokeperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu said in a statement.

"The Ministry has observed that some of the claims submitted are not authentic. The new SMS notification will thus help all parties to ensure authenticity of claims and services rendered to PSEMAS members," he added.

The SMS notification to PSEMAS members will become operational as of 1 July, meaning PSEMAS members will start receiving text messages from 44555 informing them of claims submitted and settled on their behalf to healthcare service providers by the administrator.

"We therefore urge PSEMAS Members to pay close attention to the text messages and to report any suspicious claims to Methealth offices or to Ministry of Finance, Medical Aid Division. PSEMAS members and Services Providers are once again reminded of the consequences of submitting false claims, which might result in the termination of the PSEMAS contract or membership," he added.

Additionally, members are urged to ensure that their cellphone numbers are registered on the PSEMAS System and always up to date in order to ensure uninterrupted communication between members and PSEMAS, he concluded.

