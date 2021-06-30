Mozambique: Inae Enforcing Covid-19 Regulation in Maputo

Maputo — Mozambique's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has closed two commercial establishments and suspended eight others for violating Covid-19 preventive measures in Maputo city and province.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the INAE delegates in Maputo city and province, Egas Mazivila and Goxeny Uchouane, said that, between Thursday and Sunday, their staff carried out 328 inspections, 245 in the city and 83 in the province.

They covered restaurants, bottle stores, general shops, and halls where events are held. "We found a snack bar which should already have been closed", said Mazivila. "It was using a licence which was not valid for that type of establishment. The other place we closed was a lounge, which was trying to make money without obeying the licensing criteria and the ministerial decree on Covid-19".

While the government has allowed restaurants to remain open, all bars, kiosks and other establishments whose main purpose is to sell alcoholic drinks, must close.

In Maputo province, said Uchouane, INAE focused on private social events, the closing time for establishments, the maximum number of people allowed to attend events, the ban on dancing in restaurants, and the consumption of alcohol.

The maximum number of people allowed to attend weddings is 20 - but INAE suspended eight wedding parties, "where we found over 150 people", the INAE delegate said.