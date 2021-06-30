Mozambique: Inae Enforcing Covid-19 Regulation in Maputo

29 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has closed two commercial establishments and suspended eight others for violating Covid-19 preventive measures in Maputo city and province.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the INAE delegates in Maputo city and province, Egas Mazivila and Goxeny Uchouane, said that, between Thursday and Sunday, their staff carried out 328 inspections, 245 in the city and 83 in the province.

They covered restaurants, bottle stores, general shops, and halls where events are held. "We found a snack bar which should already have been closed", said Mazivila. "It was using a licence which was not valid for that type of establishment. The other place we closed was a lounge, which was trying to make money without obeying the licensing criteria and the ministerial decree on Covid-19".

While the government has allowed restaurants to remain open, all bars, kiosks and other establishments whose main purpose is to sell alcoholic drinks, must close.

In Maputo province, said Uchouane, INAE focused on private social events, the closing time for establishments, the maximum number of people allowed to attend events, the ban on dancing in restaurants, and the consumption of alcohol.

The maximum number of people allowed to attend weddings is 20 - but INAE suspended eight wedding parties, "where we found over 150 people", the INAE delegate said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X