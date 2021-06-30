Namibia: Not All Heroes Wear Capes - Geingob Appoints Task Force to Save Businesses, Jobs As Covid-19 Bites

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob has appointed a business rescue task force (BRTF) to review business and insolvency legislation, laws, regulations and policies and to make recommendations for legislative amendments in order to rescue businesses in financial distress.

The task force drawn from the public and private sectors consists of individuals with skills and experience in corporate management, banking, legal and insolvency laws, legal drafting, and entrepreneurship. The task force will effectively start working on 1 July 2021 for a period of eight months.

The presidency in a statement issued on Tuesday 29 June, said the need for the task force has been recognized with urgency following the outbreak of COVID-19, and has been framed as a crucial intervention in the economic advancement pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II.

The BRTF will be chaired by Thinus Prinsloo and the other members will include; Vivienne Katjiongua, Puye Haufiku, Sarel Van Zyl, Leone Dunn, Jason Hailonga, Hans Gerdes,Erna Irene Simeon-Kurtz, Rose-Mary Sihova, Amalia Schmidt and Maria Gertze.

Geingob meanwhile said he expects the members of the task force to ensure the efficient and effective rescue and recovery of businesses in financial distress, preserving jobs and entrenching a stronger entrepreneurial culture in the country.

"At the end of its mandate, the task force should provide the government with a framework that can serve as the basis for policy interventions that can contribute meaningfully to business recovery, including an environment that promotes sustainable entrepreneurship," Geingob said.

