Tanzania: Govt Lauds 'Diamond Platnumz' for Promoting Tz At Bet

THE government has congratulated Bongo Flava icon Naseeb Abdul 'Diamond Platnumz' for his courage to compete at the recently held 2021 BET Awards despite losing to his Nigerian counterpart Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu 'Burna Boy'.

Diamond was packed in the category of Best International Act which had eight nominees and he was the only musician from the EAC block but at the end of the tough contest, the Nigerian rose above the rest.

On his official Instagram page, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa wrote: "You have advertised our country; you have advertised arts of Tanzania music. You have advertised our culture through the traditional Maasai attire.

Congratulations Diamond Platnumz." On his part, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Hassan Abbasi through his Instagram page said: "We are winners. Winning or to get success does not mean you should be on the first position.

"Congratulations Diamond Platnumz for representing well the country and you have proved that together with your fellow artistes in the country, you are talented. You have the spirit to continue doing well and we will support every move of your hustling." Also, the Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa on his Instagram account wrote: "You did not get the award but we have earned respect.

"Kudos to Diamond Platnumz, Tanzanians know that you are a winner, loyal and the best artiste in Africa. We will get it next time." The singer wrote: "Through these awards, I have seen the unity, love and value of Tanzanians.

Thank you very much. "It is a blessing to see that when the world names countries with best musicians, Tanzania is among them. It is something we need to thank God. I believe that next time, we shall win it. "I will be pleased to see another artiste on the frontline representing Tanzania in big events. We should give them the support."