Tanzania: Arusha, Manyara Excel in 1,500m Race At Umisseta

ARUSHA and Manyara region have excelled in the ongoing Inter Secondary Schools Games (UMISSETA) after two northern zone regions emerged winners in the 1500 meters race in athletics finals held yesterday at the Mtwara Teachers College grounds in Mtwara.

Umisseta 2021 Spokesman John Mapepele said Daniel Patrick from Arusha emerged the first winner in the 1500m event after clocking 4:07:16, followed by Paul Ndege from Mara region, who clocked 4:11:06, while third place went to Agustino Leonard from Manyara, who posted a time of 4:12:44 in the boys discipline.

In girls' category event, Leoma Awaki from Manyara outshined her closest competitors to win the 1500m event after clocking 4:44:50, followed by Esther Martin from Coast region, who clocked 4:46:80. Nyanzobe Mbahi from Mara took the third place in a time 4:49:66.

Unguja emerged winners in the 4x100 meter relay in boys' events after registering (0:45:53), followed by Shinyanga (0:47:10) and Tabora, who settled third with in a time of 0:47:20. Coast region took the fourth position after recording 0:48:53, followed by Mara in fifth position, whereas Dodoma finished last in the boys' event.

In girls category, Njombe region emerged the winners in the 4x100 meter relay after clocking (0:55:66), followed by Mara (0:56:16) and Tabora who held the third place (0:56:19). Coast region settled in the fourth place (0:57:10), Simiyu took the fifth position after clocking (0:57:20) and Dodoma finish last after recording (0:57:51).

Meanwhile, Shinyanga excelled in the long jump event for boys category after Musa Yusufu emerged winner after posting 6 metres and 71 centimetres, followed by Kigoma's Gipson Gipson who posted 6m and 35cm and the third place went to Alexander Jumanne of Geita, who recorded 6 m and 34 cm.

In girls' category, Joha Mbaraka from Coast Region won the event after registering 4 metres and 72 centimeters, followed by Witness Ibrahim of Geita 4m and 67 cm, while the third place was taken by Diana Chacha from Mara who jumped 4 m and 54 cm.