Tanzania: Tplb Grapples With Derby Tie

THE Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) said eleven officials will be in charge of the traditional derby match between Simba and Young Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almasi Kasongo, who said that all necessary preparations for the big game set to kickoff at 5:00pm are going on well.

"Apart from the usual four referees, who take charge of the game including the center referee, two assistant referees and the fourth official, seven more officials will be on card. "Others on the day will be assistant referee, match commissioner, general coordinator, assistant general coordinator, marketing officer and security officer," Kasongo said.

He added that the VVIP section of the stadium will only be reserved to invited people, hence those with no special invitations will not be allowed to accommodate the area.

He also narrated that the board will invite almost 200 people for the VIP section, while insisting that Simba versus Yanga match is big not only in Tanzania but across the boarders as well.

"As the board, we continue to take this match seriously knowing that whenever these two sides meet, the encounter is thrilling," narrated Kasongo. He also made it clear that people who bought tickets in the initial rescheduled traditional derby match which was slated on May 8th this year will use the same tickets to enter in the venue on Saturday.

"Those who bought tickets on May 8th should come in big number to witness the game and the gates into the stadium are expected to be opened from 9:00am," he said.

On her part, government owned ticket seller agent N-Card Operations Manager Nasra Mugheiry said those who bought tickets should bring their cards at the venue on Saturday.

She also insisted that a total of 13,782 will be sold of which 2,218 will be for the common seats while 11,280 will be for the orange seats and 284 for VIP B.

According to her, tickets for VIP A and C have already been sold out. On technical aspect, Head Coaches of the two teams Didier Gomes (Simba) and Nasreddine Nabi (Yanga) will be making their debut in traditional derby and the one who will wake up on the good side of the bed will smile after the game.

As it stands, Simba remain afloat at the peak of the table with 73 points after 29 games while Yanga continue to cling on the second slot with 67 points from 31 matches. Azam are third with 64 points from 32 duels whereas Biashara United and Namungo complete the top five pile after pocketing 49 and 43 points apiece