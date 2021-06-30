Tanzania: Karia to Make Solo Run for TFF Top Post

30 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

WALLACE Karia was announced as the only candidate to contest for the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) presidential post, after two of his opponents Evans Mgeusa and Hawa Mniga chopped for failing to meet the requirements.

This was stated yesterday by the TFF Electoral Committee Vice-Chairman, Benjamin Kalume at the federation's headquarters in Dar es Salaam. TFF election will take place on August 7th this year in Tanga.

He noted that under section 9 (3) and 9 (6) of the federation electoral regulations, Mniga and Mgeusa failed to fulfill the post demands. For instance, the post demands a candidate to have at least five years leadership experience within the federation before being cleared to contest for the presidential position.

Kalume also revealed the committee has cleared candidates for the positions of TFF Executive Committee members in six regional zones. Candidates qualified to the next stage are Lameck Nyambaya, Athuman Kingome Kambi and Hosseah Lugano (for regional zone 1 - Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Morogoro, Mtwara and Coast).

Other include Khalid Abdallah Mohammed and Zakayo Mjema (for regional zone 2 - Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga); Abousufian Silla, James Mhagama and Mohamed Mshango for regional zone 3 (Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe, Ruvuma and Songwe).

For regional zone 4, candidates are; Hamisi Juma Kitila, Mohamed Aden and Osuri Kosuri (the zone comprises Dodoma, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Singida). In regional zone 5 (Geita, Kagera, Mara and Mwanza) candidates are Salum Umande Chama, Vedastus Lufano and Salum Alli Kulunge.

In regional zone 6 (Katavi, Kigoma, Rukwa and Tabora), candidates are Blassy Kiondo, Issa Mrisho Bukuku and Kenneth Pesambili. TFF General Election race began and attracted with an influx of contenders after the candidates for the presidential post reached eight.

Among the nominees included notable figures such as the Kinondoni constituency Member of Parliament, Tarimba Abbas and famous sports analyst Ally Mayay. Others were Deogratius Mutungi, Oscar Oscar and Zahor Mohammed Haji.

