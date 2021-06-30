Africa: Nearly 4.8 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Continent

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
Zimbabweans line up for Covid-19 vaccination jabs at Harare Central Hospital, June 24, 2021.
30 June 2021
allAfrica.com

As of June 30, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 5,465,801 while over 34,269,739 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 142,171 and 4,794,326 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 1,954,466 and 60,264 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (530,585), Tunisia (414,182), Egypt (281,031), Ethiopia (276,037), Libya (193,238) and Kenya (183,603).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

