Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Tells Gutu to Step Down Over Gukurahundi Remarks

29 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Opposition politician has urged the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Commissioner Obert Gutu to step down over his remarks that the Gukurahundi was one of the minor issues they were ceased with.

In a statement, Labor, Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) Vice President Lwazi Moyo-Mbowa said an apology from the commission was not enough to undo Gutu's 'reckless utterances'.

"It is very disheartening that a whole National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Commissioner Obert Gutu trivialized the Gukurahundi reconciliation efforts. An apology is not enough to undo his reckless utterances.

"As a Gukurahundi survivor I was pained by the insensitive remarks of Commissioner Gutu. It is unfortunate that someone who was never there and never got to experience what we went through during the Gukurahundi era takes time to comment on what they really don't know and disrespectfully utter words like that," said Mbowa.

He added that Gutu's remarks have the potential of taking the country backward by opening fresh wounds in the people of Matebeleland.

"Gutu's unwise sentiments only takes us backwards in our depolarization agenda. We will never disregard Murambatsvina or any other issue that the NPRC is working on and it is really wrong to do so.

"Over 20 000 people died, thousands of families disintegrated and thousands injured. We expect maturity, empathy and sincerity by all NPRC commissioners in dealing with the Gukurahundi issue not disrespectful utterances," she said.

