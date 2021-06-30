Liberia: LIS to Arm 100 Border Officers

29 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thomas And Jonathan Browne

The commissioner-general of the Liberia Immigration Service or LIS Col. Robert Budy disclosed in Monrovia that 100 border officers are expected to be armed and deployed to protect the borders of Liberia from external threats.

Col. Budy points to a perceived threat in the region, recalling that there was a threat in Burkina Faso for not too long where 130 civilians were killed and Ivory Coast suffered attacks from 10 jihadists, which led to several Ivorian military officers killed along its borders with Burkina Faso.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular briefing recently in Monrovia, the LIS commissioner-general noted that another attack occurred in Grand Bassa hotel, Abidjan when three jihad militants entered the hotel and murdered over 33 persons and leftover two dozens wounded.

He said besides, a group of Liberians led an arrack in Ivory Coast, specifically in the north of Abidjan, but three were killed and one is currently undergoing treatment in Abidjan.

"So you can see that the borders with Ivory Coast are a hot spot for the Liberia Immigration Service; we don't want people going through and infiltrating our borders", Col. Budy said, while pointing that Burkinabes are using Grand Gedah and Rivergee counties in Liberia to enter neighboring Ivory Coast to cause chaos.

He narrates the Burkinabes crossed into Grand Gedeh and Rivergee counties to carry out illegal farming.

"And when they harvest the crops, it does not impact our economy. The crop op is taken into Ivory Coast where they are sold."

Security in Liberian remains fragile since the Mission, UNMIL departed the country in 2018.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X