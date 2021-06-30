Nigeria: Reps Concerned Over Non-Conduct of Census 15 Years After

30 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The House of Representatives has expressed concerns over non-conduct of population census in the country 15 years after the last exercise, urging the National Population Commission to put machinery in place for the exercise.

Chairman, House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Rotimi Agunsoye, expressed the concern yesterday at a public hearing on a bill for the establishment of SDGs Fund to enhance the actualisation of the development goals in the country.

Agunsoye said the country was due for census since 2016, but the exercise was yet to be carried out to enable the country have the much needed up-to-date population statistics necessary for planning.

He said the bill would enable Nigeria to achieve the three primary goals of sustainable development, social development, environmental protection and economic growth in no distance time.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the bill was timely in view the benefits that would accrue to the people if passed into law.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the proposed legislation would go a long way in actualising the SDGs in Nigeria.

