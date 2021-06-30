Nigeria: Attack On Muslims in Oshogbo - MURIC Demands Justice

30 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has demand justice following the Sunday's attack on members of the Qamar ul-Islam Society in their mosque at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State by masquerade (egungun) worshippers.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said on Tuesday in a statement that an elderly man, Alhaji Moshood Salahudeen, was killed while 14 other Muslims sustained gunshot and cutlass-inflicted injuries.

Describing the attack and killing as dastardly Akintola urged the Commissioner of Police, Osun Police Command, to fish out the killer and his accomplices.

"Egungun worshippers killed an elderly Muslim and wounded 14 others in Oshogbo on Sunday, 26 June, 2021. "The Muslims were holding a programme in front of their mosque, the Qamarudeen Central Mosque which is situated at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State when the masquerade worshippers came from nowhere and started attacking them.

"We appeal to Muslims in the state to refrain from attempting any reprisal attack. We have no doubt that the state police Command will ensure that the culprits will not go unpunished," Akintola said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X