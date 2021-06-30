Nigeria: Attack On Muslims in Oshogbo - MURIC Demands Justice

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has demand justice following the Sunday's attack on members of the Qamar ul-Islam Society in their mosque at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State by masquerade (egungun) worshippers.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said on Tuesday in a statement that an elderly man, Alhaji Moshood Salahudeen, was killed while 14 other Muslims sustained gunshot and cutlass-inflicted injuries.

Describing the attack and killing as dastardly Akintola urged the Commissioner of Police, Osun Police Command, to fish out the killer and his accomplices.

"Egungun worshippers killed an elderly Muslim and wounded 14 others in Oshogbo on Sunday, 26 June, 2021. "The Muslims were holding a programme in front of their mosque, the Qamarudeen Central Mosque which is situated at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State when the masquerade worshippers came from nowhere and started attacking them.

"We appeal to Muslims in the state to refrain from attempting any reprisal attack. We have no doubt that the state police Command will ensure that the culprits will not go unpunished," Akintola said.