Nigeria: Govt Seeks UN Intervention On Food Security

30 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading the Federal Government's collaboration with the United Nations to improve Nigeria's food systems.

This is aimed at addressing hunger, combating malnutrition, reducing poor diet-related diseases among others.

Osinbajo, in his presentation at a consolidatory dialogue for the UN Food Systems Summit held in Abuja, said aside from the goal of realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and guaranteeing food security, the sustainable food systems effort fits into the plan of the Buhari administration to eliminate poverty across Nigeria.

Osinbajo said food system must be resilient enough to "significantly" impact nutrition security and that collective efforts must reduce the malnutrition numbers.

"We must realise that defining bold steps to improve food systems and by extension, food security ensures that children have improved health, early development, and increased intellectual and emotional readiness to learn.

"This translates to positive school engagement and improves the potential of children growing into healthy adults," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X