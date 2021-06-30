Nigeria: Govt Seeks UN Intervention On Food Security

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading the Federal Government's collaboration with the United Nations to improve Nigeria's food systems.

This is aimed at addressing hunger, combating malnutrition, reducing poor diet-related diseases among others.

Osinbajo, in his presentation at a consolidatory dialogue for the UN Food Systems Summit held in Abuja, said aside from the goal of realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and guaranteeing food security, the sustainable food systems effort fits into the plan of the Buhari administration to eliminate poverty across Nigeria.

Osinbajo said food system must be resilient enough to "significantly" impact nutrition security and that collective efforts must reduce the malnutrition numbers.

"We must realise that defining bold steps to improve food systems and by extension, food security ensures that children have improved health, early development, and increased intellectual and emotional readiness to learn.

"This translates to positive school engagement and improves the potential of children growing into healthy adults," he added.