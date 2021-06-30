Nigeria: Senate Okays Bills to Establish Health Sciences Varsity, ICT Institute in Benue, Niger

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

Also passed was a bill for the establishment of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Suleja.

The passage of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the passage of the bill seeking to establish the University of Medical Sciences, Otukpo, would give legal backing to the institution which is already in existence.

"The Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo is already in existence but needs legal backing to effectively carry out its mandates", Oloriegbe said.

Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, on behalf of the chairman, Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the establishment of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology would offer practitioners knowledge in systems analysis, testing and designs in virtual healthcare application, electronic health record and tele-medicine, and software and hardware development.