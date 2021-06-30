Liberia: Pres. Weah to Address 2021 Generation Equality Forum

29 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Departs Liberia for France

President George Manneh Weah early Monday, 28 June 2021 departed Liberia for Paris, France to participate in the 2021 Generation Equality Forum.

An Executive Mansion release issued Monday said several heads of state are expected to attend the forum. The 2021 Generation Equality Forum will convene governments, International organizations, civil society organizations, youth, the private sector, and activists.

As Liberia's Feminist - in - Chief, Mr. Weah will address the forum calling on the world to make concrete, ambitious and sustainable commitments towards achieving gender equality.

He is accompanied at the forum by Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah; Defense Minister Daniel D. Ziankahn; Gender Minister Williametta Saydee-Tarr; and Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority.

Others on the delegation are Trokon Kpui, Minister of State Without Portfolio, and Daintown D. Pay-Bayee, Chairperson, National Commission on Disabilities.

The three-day Forum will also galvanize a multi-stakeholder ecosystem to advance gender equality to ensure sustainability and accountability.

President Weah is expected to meet France President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the forum. Their discussions will focus on peace and security and other issues aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

While the President is away, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah will chair the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President of Liberia and via telephone with the President.

