Nigeria: Police 'Kill' Two in Oyo

30 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Two people were allegedly killed by men of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday during a midnight raid in Ajaawa, Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Chairman of the council, Hon Seun Ojo and the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, Oba Thompson who addressed a press conference in Ibadan on Tuesday confirmed that the raid left at least two persons dead.

The duo of the chairman and the monarch sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Inspector General of Police to save the council headquarters and the adjoining villages from attacks by policemen.

According to the council chairman, the midnight invasion and sporadic shootings by policemen who were said to have come from the office of the IGP at midnight on Monday led to the demise of two persons.

Addressing journalists at the Conference Room, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Secretariat, Ibadan, Ojo said not more than 10 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said an influential person in the community was suspected to have connived with some powerful interests to instigate the violent attacks, using the said policemen.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, promised to provide an update on the incident.

