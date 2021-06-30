Liberia: UN Pays Permanent Disability Benefit to Wounded AFL Soldier

29 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The United Nations Headquarters based in the United States through the government of Liberia has turned over a check of US$66, 990 to SSG Jefferson Parpie Titus of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) as a Permanent Disability Benefit.

SSG Titus while serving on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali became one of the victims of a major bomb blast attack at an AFL Base (Super Camp, Timbuktu).

The attack which took place on May 3, 2017, resulted in the death of one Armed Forces of Liberia soldier, leaving seven others badly wounded. SSG Titus now is a wheelchair user.

Presenting the check to SSG Titus, AFL Chief of Staff, Maj/Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III, lauded the government of Liberia for the engagement with the United Nations in making the soldier's benefits a reality.

The AFL Chief of Staff regretted the permanent disability faced by the soldier as a result of the injury sustained while on a mission. He further stressed that "There is no replacement for life and disability" and expressed gratitude to the soldier for his services rendered to his country and the people of Mali."

In response, SSG Titus expressed joy over the role played by the Ministry of National Defense and the AFL in getting his benefits from the United Nations.

In another development, the Armed Forces of Liberia has bid farewell to the United States of America Defense Attaché to Liberia, Lt. Col. Matthew Alden, following two years of his service in Liberia.

Speaking at the occasion, AFL Chief of Staff, Maj/Gen. Johnson recounted the good working relationship between the American government's Defense Attaché Office and the Armed Forces of Liberia that resulted in the Liberian military gaining more training opportunities from the U.S. Government.

The AFL Chief of Staff named the provision of the Gene-Expert Machine to the 14 Military Hospital, the increase in budgetary allotment for the IMET (Int'l Military Education Training), and the continued involvement of AFL in the OBAMGAME Exercise.

Further, Gen. Johnson named the provision of scholarships for personnel of the AFL to attend Military Schools in the United States of America as well as logistical support to the AFL as some of the many benefits Liberia attained from LT COL Matthew Alden's time of duty in Liberia.

In response, the outgoing American Defense Attaché, Lt. Col. Alden recounted the good working relationship he had with the AFL and the Ministry of National Defense, stressing that he will continue to seek more avenues to assist the AFL and the Ministry of National Defense.

