Liberia: Audit the Federation

FLY deputy scribe

The Deputy Secretary for Finance at the Federation of Liberian Youth or FLY Ervin Daniel has called on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the General Auditing Commission to investigate and audit the Federation for alleged corruption.

He said such audit will help to restore accountability and transparency in the FLY leadership.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend, Daniel said his quest for audit stems from constant unilaterally withdrawal of funds from the Federation's accounts with disregard to prescribed financial management policy.

"As established by an act of legislation in 1978, FLY as the umbrella youths and students' organization was given the mandate to advocate and champion the cause of young people in Liberia, he said.

According to him, FLY has a responsibility to impact the youth and student communities positively, stressing that officials governing the sacred institution must be transparent and accountable to the general public especially, young people.

Daniel described the alleged mismanagement of funds as inappropriate and counterproductive to the wellbeing of the Federation.

"Interestingly, some of those issues have been orchestrated by some Executive Committee Members who have considered themselves as demagogues and super executives within the young people institution", he noted.