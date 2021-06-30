Namibia: IPC Suspends City Councillor

The Independent Patriots for Change has suspended Windhoek city councillor Desiree Davids after allegations that an application by her to buy a plot of land in the city had been fast-tracked.

Her suspension comes after The Namibian reported on Tuesday that it took only one month for her application to buy a plot in Windhoek's Rocky Crest area to get a green light from the city's property department.

Although her application was sent back for more information, the speed at which her request to buy the N$377 000 plot was approved has raised questions about continued preferential treatment given to politicians while other residents wait for years to get approval or rejection for land purchases.

IPC national general secretary Christine Aochamus announced David's removal from the Windhoek City Council, pending an investigation.

"Davids has been suspended by the party from representing IPC in any capacity in the council," Aochamus said.

IPC leader Panduleni Itula largely campaigned on a ticket against corruption in land allocation.

The party says it has acted swiftly.