Egypt Launches 2nd Tourist Promotional Campaign Targeting Arab Market

Under the slogan "summer in Egypt is a Different Story", Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities launched the second part of the promotional campaign for Egypt in the Arab market on the most important electronic platforms, social networking sites and major search and reservation platforms.

This is an investment in the success and positive results achieved by the first part of the campaign, which was launched on May to promote tourism in Egypt and invite Arab tourists to visit during the summer vacation season and Eid al-Adha.

CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority Ahmed Youssef explained that the new promotional content includes a short film and an illustrated promotional content through which the focus was placed on the most important elements of Egypt's tourism and archeology from the picturesque nature, distinctive sandy beaches, various tourist activities, and places frequented by the Arab tourists, in addition to shedding light on some atypical tourist and archaeological areas.

Youssef added that through the presentation of the Egyptian tourist and archaeological product, the Arab tourist is invited to visit the Egyptian tourist destination, especially those interested in tourism, travel, adventures, marine activities, family tourism and youth tourism, with an emphasis on adhering to the precautionary measures and health safety controls imposed by the state.

The Arab market is one of the important tourist markets for Egyptian tourism, as it represented more than 20 percent of the inbound tourist movement to Egypt before the global pandemic.