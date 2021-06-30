Egypt: Mashat - Launching Book On Economic Diplomacy Principles Reflects Egypt's Pioneering Experience in Int'l Cooperation

30 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el-Mashat said that the launch of a book titled: "Stakeholder Engagement Through Economic Diplomacy: Egypt's Economic Diplomacy Fostering Multilateralism & International Cooperation" through London School of Economics (LSE) is a reflection of Egypt's pioneering experience in international cooperation and developmental financing.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday29/6/2021 following the launch of the book, the minister said the book documents Egypt's experience in launching an institutional framework for economic diplomacy based on three pillars, which aim at boosting international cooperation mechanisms to achieve sustainable development goals.

The book sheds light on Egypt's successful development endeavors, presenting modern international methodologies in international cooperation and sustainable development, she added.

The International Cooperation Ministry is keen on making "clear" the principles of international cooperation and developmental financing, she said.

The ministry is also keen on benefiting from efforts exerted with multilateral and bilateral development partners to serve the Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS): Egypt Vision 2030, she noted.

Organized by London School of Economics (LSE), the launch event took place in the presence of LSE Director Minouche Shafik, Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank Group and Professor at Harvard University Carmen Reinhart, Chief Economist at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Eric Berglöf, along with representatives from the UN, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and many other international financial bodies.

