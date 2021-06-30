Egypt: Sisi Directs Promoting Coordination in Implementing New Delta Project

30 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has directed boosting coordination and cooperation among the various authorities concerned to provide necessary elements of success to the "New Delta" project to become an added value to the system of national projects in the field of agriculture, food and land reclamation and to contribute to the state's strategy to increase the proportion of agricultural lands in the country and reach food security.

This came during President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's meeting on Tuesday 29/6/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al Sayed Al Qasir, Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant-General Mohamed Abbas Helmy, and Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ihab Al-Far.

One of the most important of these elements is to provide water necessary for irrigation and reclamation of new agricultural lands targeted for development, the president said.

It is also necessary to rely on advanced and smart irrigation systems and to select the quality of agricultural crops that suit the soil and climate of this area to achieve the greatest possible benefit and agricultural production, the president added.

The president directed to focus on the establishment of industrial complexes within the framework of the project, which depend on integrated agricultural production, starting with cultivation and harvesting of crops using the latest mechanisms, then sorting, packaging and manufacturing.

This helps in creating many new job opportunities and achieving the desired economic and development growth for the benefit of the current and future generations, he added.

Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting followed up the mega national project for agricultural production "The New Delta", which aims to increase the agricultural area in Egypt along the El-Dabaa axis by one million feddans its early stages.

The area is subject to expansion in the following future stages, as the project includes several pivotal projects for agricultural development, including the "Egypt's Future" project, he said.

President Sisi was briefed on the implementation of the project including its infrastructure, irrigation water and the financial cost, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X