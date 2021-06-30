Egypt: Sisi Directs Promoting Coordination in Implementing New Delta Project

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has directed boosting coordination and cooperation among the various authorities concerned to provide necessary elements of success to the "New Delta" project to become an added value to the system of national projects in the field of agriculture, food and land reclamation and to contribute to the state's strategy to increase the proportion of agricultural lands in the country and reach food security.

This came during President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's meeting on Tuesday 29/6/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al Sayed Al Qasir, Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant-General Mohamed Abbas Helmy, and Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ihab Al-Far.

One of the most important of these elements is to provide water necessary for irrigation and reclamation of new agricultural lands targeted for development, the president said.

It is also necessary to rely on advanced and smart irrigation systems and to select the quality of agricultural crops that suit the soil and climate of this area to achieve the greatest possible benefit and agricultural production, the president added.

The president directed to focus on the establishment of industrial complexes within the framework of the project, which depend on integrated agricultural production, starting with cultivation and harvesting of crops using the latest mechanisms, then sorting, packaging and manufacturing.

This helps in creating many new job opportunities and achieving the desired economic and development growth for the benefit of the current and future generations, he added.

Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting followed up the mega national project for agricultural production "The New Delta", which aims to increase the agricultural area in Egypt along the El-Dabaa axis by one million feddans its early stages.

The area is subject to expansion in the following future stages, as the project includes several pivotal projects for agricultural development, including the "Egypt's Future" project, he said.

President Sisi was briefed on the implementation of the project including its infrastructure, irrigation water and the financial cost, he added.