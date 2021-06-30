Egypt's FM Receives Head of Conference On Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia

30 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received on Tuesday 29/6/2021 Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Khairat Saribay in Cairo.

The minister expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan for founding the conference and for deploying efforts aimed at developing its mechanisms and frameworks.

Shoukry underlined Egypt's interest in cooperating with CICA in the sectors of combating organized cross-border terrorism and crime as well as arm control.

On his side, Saribay expressed eagerness on Egypt's involvement in the conference's mechanisms given its status on the regional and global scales. In addition, it is the only African member state in the entity.

In that context, the Kazakhstani official invited Minister Shoukry to attend CICA's foreign ministers' meeting convening in October 2021. The invitation was welcomed by the minister who said he would hold bilateral meetings building upon the visit of Kazakhstan's president to Egypt in 2016.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

