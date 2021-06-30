Zimbabwe: Do Not to Drop Guard Against Covid-19, Mnangagwa Warns Zimbabweans

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the nation to remain vigilant and continue observing the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols as well as to embrace the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In his condolence message following the death of Major General (Retired) Clever Shadreck Chiramba who succumbed to Covid-19 related illness, Mnangagwa said the country should not drop its guard as the current third wave of the pandemic has resulted in a surge in infections.

"The country continues to lose many lives to Covid-19 related illnesses in the wake of the Third Wave which the country is currently experiencing. Sadly, we have also lost our decorated soldier and veteran of the liberation struggle, the late Major General Chiramba under similar circumstances.

"The surest way of minimizing further loss of lives and the spread of the deadly disease rests with all of us observing the stipulated WHO health protocols as well as strict adherence to the preventive measures which Government has put in place including the accelerated vaccination programme underway," he said.

The country is currently under various levels of localized lockdowns as the government puts in place interventions to curb the spread of the contagion that has claimed thousands of lives on the continent and across the globe.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise with 842 cases and 13 deaths recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the cases reported yesterday were local.

The number of hospitalised people had reached 353.

So far, Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 47 284 cases, 37 949 recoveries and 1 749 deaths.

Yesterday, a total of 7 957 received their first dose bringing the cumulative figure for the first jab to 764 248 while 15 938 received their 2nd dose to make a total of 534 906 people who have been fully vaccinated.