Zimbabwe: Pomona Land Scandal Sucks High Court Sheriff

A land-linked corruption scandal has sucked High Court Sheriff, Mcduff Madega after he ordered for the transfer of 274 hectares of land belonging to the President of Zimbabwe to self-exiled businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe owned company.

Documents gleaned by 263Chat show that the Sheriff ordered the Registrar of Deeds to proceed with the transfer to Doorex Properties without a Deed of Grant.

"I am the Sheriff for Zimbabwe granted the powers to transfer certain 273.2923 hectares of land called Stand 654 Pomona Township situated in the District of Salisbury: held under Deed of Grant No 2884/2010 dated 1st July 2010 to Doorex Properties Private Limited.

"I hereby certify that the Second Respondent Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on behalf of The President of Zimbabwe as per case HC 4528/19 has failed to avail the said Deed of Grant No 2884/2010 dated 1st July 2010 to enable transfer to proceed.

"I hereby apply that the Registrar of Deeds proceeds with the transfer using a copy for judicial purposes only in terms of the abovementioned legislation," wrote Madega

Furthermore, Madega using the same copy is alleged to have given Harare lawyer Douglas Chinawa, power of attorney to transfer the same land despite the fact that it was subject to litigation.

Harare North legislator Norman Markham is challenging the transfer of 654 Pomona Township to Sharpe as payment for the construction of Airport Road arguing that Sharpe did fulfil the terms of the agreement.

"I Mcduff Madega, in my capacity as the Sheriff for Zimbabwe acting in terms of an order of the High Court of Zimbabwe, at Harare passed under case No HC4528/19 on 3rd June 2019 for THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE do hereby nominate, constitute, and appoint Douglas Chinawa or Takunda Emmanuel Gumbo or Anna Mapanzure or Blessed Ngwenya or Effort Nkazimulo Dube, with power of substitution to be my lawful Attorney or Agent in my name, place and stead, to appear before the Registrar of Deeds at Harare and then and there, as my act and deed to make transfer to DOOREX PROPERTIES LIMITED of certain 273,2923 hectares of land called Stand 654 Pomona Township situate in the District of Salisbury, held under Deed of Grant No 2884/2010 dated 1st July 2010: subject to conditions mentioned or referred to in the said Deed," reads Madega's declaration to the High Court.