Nigeria: Niger Sacks 754 Civil Servants for Various Offences, Retires 5,258 Others

30 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Government has sacked 754 civil servants for various offences ranging from age and certificate falsification and violation of the civil service extant rules.

This is even as 5258 other civil servants have left the service after completing the mandatory 35 years of service or attained 60 years of age.

The Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Shehu Yussuf Galadima, who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna yesterday said the sacks and retirements took place between 2016 and this year adding that among those sacked were a medical practitioner, 31 staff of the state Pension Board, five accountants and two health workers.

"On certificate racketeering no fewer than 328 personnel were dismissed from service after the Commission undertook a forensic examination of all certificates pledged by personnel during their interview for their respective jobs, while the institutions they purported to have attended declared their claims as forgeries" Galadima said.

The chairman also disclosed that a total of 6835 civil servants in various cadres were promoted to the next grade levels.

Galadima submitted that during the period under review 1133 personnel were engaged in the civil service with 515 of them recruited into the health sector out of which 31 of them are medical doctors, 115 House officers, 95 intern pharmacists and 262 other health workers.

He said that 218 personnel were employed in the education sector with 150 of them being teachers in addition to 250 " fresh graduates" who were deployed to various ministries and departments.

The chairman disabused the minds of the public that the commission embarked on secret recruitment of workers insisting that "we don't carry out secret recruitment we always advertise all our recruitments".

Galadima disclosed that "the massive recruitment" planned by the commission has been "put on hold" disclosing also that " promotion examination will henceforth be conducted before staff are elevated to the next grade level.

